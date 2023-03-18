Biconomy (BICO) One Day Volume Reaches $8.71 Million

Biconomy (BICO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Biconomy token can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001535 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Biconomy has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar. Biconomy has a market capitalization of $210.82 million and $8.71 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Biconomy Profile

Biconomy was first traded on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 502,789,360 tokens. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Biconomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to improve the user experience of decentralized applications (DApps) by reducing the complexity and cost associated with transactions on web3 products. Biconomy offers an infrastructure that allows protocols to onboard users without paying gas fees, users can pay gas in an ERC-20 token of their choice, avoid blockchain complexities like a change of network, and transactions are confirmed much faster. Biconomy uses meta transactions to achieve these goals, enabling users to submit transactions with zero gas and having a third party pay for the transaction fees. This approach can reduce gas costs by up to 40%.”

