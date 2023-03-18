BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BCRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.78.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

BCRX stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $1,038,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,470,710.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

Featured Articles

