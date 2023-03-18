BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BioLineRx Stock Up 0.5 %

BioLineRx stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BioLineRx has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLineRx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLRX. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in BioLineRx by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30,551 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 22,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its pipeline includes Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is used for stem-cell mobilization, solid tumors, and acute myeloid lukemia; and AGI-134, which is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

