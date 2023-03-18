BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BVXV stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.49. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.

