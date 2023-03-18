Biophytis Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, March 30th (NASDAQ:BPTS)

Shares of Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th.
Biophytis Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BPTS traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $0.48. 112,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,509. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54. Biophytis has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $3.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Biophytis in a report on Monday, February 27th.
About Biophytis
Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.
