Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at Haywood Securities

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Haywood Securities from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BIR has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.50 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.81.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BIR traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.89. 11,665,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$6.86 and a one year high of C$12.48. The company has a market cap of C$2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.70.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

About Birchcliff Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 33.47%.

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.