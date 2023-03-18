Bitcoiva (BCA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $113,398.86

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $211.87 million and approximately $113,398.86 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for about $13.20 or 0.00048484 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,234.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.49 or 0.00486493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00136518 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00033329 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000619 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000846 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 12.99706382 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $113,446.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

