Black Rock Petroleum (OTCMKTS:BKRP) Trading 629.5% Higher

Black Rock Petroleum (OTCMKTS:BKRP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 629.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 1,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 1,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.
Black Rock Petroleum Price Performance
Black Rock Petroleum Company Profile
Black Rock Petroleum Co is a capital pool company, which engages in the production and sale of oil & gas and gas related equipment. The company was founded by Zoltan Nagy on April 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Point Roberts, WA.
