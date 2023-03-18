Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) is MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s 6th Largest Position

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 84,457 shares during the period. Blackstone Mortgage Trust comprises 3.5% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 140.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $43,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,067.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,067.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Nash purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $943,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 468,455 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,061.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 4.7 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NYSE:BXMT traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,858,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,374. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.43%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.