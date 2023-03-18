Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg Sells 6,501 Shares

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 6,501 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $117,278.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,910.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 4.8 %

NYSE:BE traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $17.15. 4,456,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,366. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.89.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 194.49% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

BE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,925,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,298,000 after buying an additional 1,699,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,030,000 after buying an additional 1,842,320 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,004,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,810,000 after buying an additional 469,776 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,826,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,221,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,395,000 after purchasing an additional 451,501 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

