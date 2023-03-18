Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BPMC. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blueprint Medicines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $45.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.85.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 273.24%. The company had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $303,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,641 shares in the company, valued at $5,740,537.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $139,704.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,021.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $303,381.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,740,537.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,696 shares of company stock worth $1,265,091 over the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

