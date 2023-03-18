Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 10.5% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $16,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.68. 2,921,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171,633. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $58.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.14.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

