BMO Capital Markets Raises Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $1,025.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $1,001.00 to $1,025.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $787.00 to $806.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $815.38.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN stock opened at $747.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market cap of $81.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $746.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $728.65. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $800.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $23.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at $780,522.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,273 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,979 in the last 90 days. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.