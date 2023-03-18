BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB – Get Rating) was down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.54 and last traded at $40.88. Approximately 71,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 84,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.92.
BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.75.
