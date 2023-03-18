Bobcoin (BOBC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $23,018.29

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Bobcoin token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001458 BTC on major exchanges. Bobcoin has a total market cap of $6.50 million and $23,018.29 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bobcoin has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar.



Bobcoin Token Profile

Bobcoin’s genesis date was February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. Bobcoin’s official website is bob.eco. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bobcoin is medium.com/@bobeco.

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.

Embedding social impact into the heart of business. Employment creation is Bob’s main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto: Access equals opportunity.”

Bobcoin Token Trading

