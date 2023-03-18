Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $282.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Boston Beer from $416.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.19.

Boston Beer Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:SAM traded down $4.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $310.21. The company had a trading volume of 168,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,238. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $349.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.88. Boston Beer has a one year low of $287.00 and a one year high of $422.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.65). The company had revenue of $447.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.76 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,140.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,140.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,762.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 916 shares of company stock valued at $294,352. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Boston Beer by 47.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Featured Stories

