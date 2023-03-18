Boyd Group Services Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.147 per share on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Boyd Group Services Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$215.75 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$117.48 and a 1-year high of C$222.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 105.24, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$211.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$202.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Laurentian set a C$264.00 target price on Boyd Group Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$205.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$228.00.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

