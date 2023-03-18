BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LNDGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LND traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.67. The company had a trading volume of 54,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,183. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $9.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $290.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LND. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 27.5% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 531,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 114,463 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

