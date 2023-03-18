Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,166,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $725,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161,226 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,534,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,002,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,369,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,209,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,307,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,659,000 after buying an additional 3,011,581 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMY traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $66.53. The company had a trading volume of 21,616,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,457,718. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $139.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 77.29%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.