British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lowered its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Cadence Bank raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 2.7% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BTI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $35.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,932,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,327. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.81. The company has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $45.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7006 per share. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is 52.78%.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

