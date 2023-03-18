Brokerages Set Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) PT at $64.00

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €49.00 ($52.69) to €50.00 ($53.76) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €65.00 ($69.89) to €70.00 ($75.27) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of HENKY opened at $16.68 on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.90.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.