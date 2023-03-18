Brokerages Set KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Target Price at $67.92

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.92.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.69.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -45.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

