Brokerages Set Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Target Price at $498.26

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $502.33.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.
Insider Activity at Lam Research
In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research
Lam Research Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $508.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $491.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.13. The company has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $574.79.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.53 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lam Research Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.
Lam Research Company Profile
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
Read More
