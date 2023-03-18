Brokerages Set Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target at $58.25

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.25.

A number of research firms have commented on COOP. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $38.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.57. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.17.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $835,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,291 shares in the company, valued at $27,738,235.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $2,771,370. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 843.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 430.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

