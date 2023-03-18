Brokerages Set New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target at $77.54

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.54.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEWR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on New Relic from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $70.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.72. New Relic has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $80.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 0.90.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $239.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.63 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that New Relic will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $68,137.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,447.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $1,363,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,520.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $68,137.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,447.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,588. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in New Relic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in New Relic by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in New Relic by 3.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in New Relic by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

