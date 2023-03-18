Brokerages Set Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target at $84.36

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.32.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Okta from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens raised their target price on Okta from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,616.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,616.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,889.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,383 shares of company stock worth $526,343. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta stock opened at $83.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.12. Okta has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $176.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.62.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

