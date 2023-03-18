Brokerages Set Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Target Price at $124.08

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.69.

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Paychex Trading Down 1.0 %

Paychex stock opened at $107.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.62.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

