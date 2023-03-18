Brokerages Set Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) PT at $114.80

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.80.

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $94.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.56 and its 200 day moving average is $103.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Xylem has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $118.58.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Xylem’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 67.35%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at $9,912,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 38.3% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 4.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 16.3% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

