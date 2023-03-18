BTS Chain One Day Trading Volume Hits $44.91 (BTSC)

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. BTS Chain has a market cap of $95.28 million and $44.91 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTS Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BTS Chain has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BTS Chain Token Profile

BTS Chain was first traded on October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for BTS Chain is www.btschain.io. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BTS Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSc coin platform is professional entertainment blockchain platform, media content metaverse platform and content NFT's distribution optimization platform.The beginning of the BTSc platform was the ecosystem platform for the culture and arts industry for the overall art industry, including music, movies, and dramas. BTSc has established an entertainment ecosystem based on content inside Metaverse and has presented expanded services that can be implemented through Metaverse from concerts to personal broadcasts.The purpose of BTSc is to create a content culture and arts ecosystem where people can share various content cultures, experience cultural benefits, and share the mental and physical satisfaction by providing a new opportunity for young people who want to produce content or become artists and various opportunities for existing creators.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTS Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTS Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTS Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

