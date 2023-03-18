Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $120.67 Million

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a market cap of $120.67 million and $886,847.01 worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.28 or 0.00372814 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,433.96 or 0.27097410 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Business Platform Tomato Coin

Business Platform Tomato Coin was first traded on November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato. The official website for Business Platform Tomato Coin is bptckr.com. The official message board for Business Platform Tomato Coin is blog.naver.com/swmake2020.

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

