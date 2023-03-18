Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Buys 370 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 1.7% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.4% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO opened at $60.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.41. The stock has a market cap of $259.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.70.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

