Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Anirudh Devgan Sells 5,645 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total transaction of $1,138,314.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,178 shares in the company, valued at $40,164,243.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Anirudh Devgan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, February 28th, Anirudh Devgan sold 1,525 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $294,721.50.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $621,406.62.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $206.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.90. The company has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $209.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.