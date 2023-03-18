Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Aneel Zaman Sells 17,626 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) VP Aneel Zaman sold 17,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $3,553,754.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,001,072.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aneel Zaman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total value of $351,825.35.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $206.88 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $209.50. The company has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6,918.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 37,915 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 211.4% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 42,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

