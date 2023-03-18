Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,374,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 1,327,702 shares.The stock last traded at $29.68 and had previously closed at $30.22.

CPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.44% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The firm had revenue of $704.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 574.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $231,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,001 shares during the period. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $34,358,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,532,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $208,678,000 after acquiring an additional 572,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 174.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 890,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,913,000 after acquiring an additional 566,282 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

