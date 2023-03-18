Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) Trading Up 0.5%

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD – Get Rating) was up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$24.62 and last traded at C$24.62. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$24.50.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$25.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.93. The company has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.71.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

