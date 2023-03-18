Cardinal Energy Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

CJ stock opened at C$6.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$6.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.96.

CJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

