Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Shares Down 4.6%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF – Get Rating) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. 117,034 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 67,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.
Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70.
Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.
