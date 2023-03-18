Carl C. Icahn Acquires 26,310 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Stock

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2023

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWXGet Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 26,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.09 per share, with a total value of $1,580,967.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,509,797 shares in the company, valued at $571,443,701.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Southwest Gas Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SWX opened at $60.32 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.75 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.27.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently -86.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Gas

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.60.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.