Carl C. Icahn Acquires 26,310 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Stock

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 26,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.09 per share, with a total value of $1,580,967.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,509,797 shares in the company, valued at $571,443,701.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Southwest Gas Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SWX opened at $60.32 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.75 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.27.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently -86.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Gas

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.60.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

