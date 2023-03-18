Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) CEO Thomas Alex Vetter Sells 1,600 Shares

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 1,600 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $27,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,680,181.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Alex Vetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Thomas Alex Vetter sold 57,765 shares of Cars.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $1,002,222.75.

On Monday, March 6th, Thomas Alex Vetter sold 2,100 shares of Cars.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $38,850.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Thomas Alex Vetter sold 49,579 shares of Cars.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $921,673.61.

CARS stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.76 and a beta of 1.93.

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.30 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.63%. Cars.com’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

CARS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Cars.com from $17.50 to $23.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 79,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cars.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Cars.com by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Cars.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

