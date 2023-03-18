Casper (CSPR) Trading 8.2% Higher This Week

Casper (CSPR) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Casper has a market capitalization of $404.61 million and $6.32 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0373 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,576,815,078 coins and its circulating supply is 10,834,286,901 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,574,607,742 with 10,832,221,141 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03822094 USD and is up 4.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $7,027,523.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

