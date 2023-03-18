CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Director David B. Liner Buys 3,000 Shares

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) Director David B. Liner acquired 3,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $40,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,249.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CECO Environmental Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of CECO Environmental stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,780. The company has a market cap of $455.72 million, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.95 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CECO Environmental Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CECO shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on CECO Environmental from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CECO Environmental from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

(Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.