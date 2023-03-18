CEEK VR (CEEK) Achieves Market Cap of $79.55 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $79.55 million and approximately $31.89 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0987 or 0.00000357 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00008959 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00033468 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025674 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001991 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00019754 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003571 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00208621 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,600.97 or 0.99937364 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09518744 USD and is up 2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $32,389,013.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

