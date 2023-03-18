CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Tops $0.0941 on Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 12% higher against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0941 or 0.00000348 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $75.82 million and approximately $31.45 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008963 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026210 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00032730 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001891 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00020010 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003675 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00206205 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,074.65 or 1.00050915 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09518744 USD and is up 2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $32,389,013.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.