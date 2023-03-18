Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.60.

Cellebrite DI stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78. Cellebrite DI has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $7.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

