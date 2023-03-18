Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.60.
Cellebrite DI Trading Down 0.9 %
Cellebrite DI stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78. Cellebrite DI has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $7.63.
About Cellebrite DI
Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.
