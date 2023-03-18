Centrica (LON:CNA) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 108.10 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 102.95 ($1.25), with a volume of 34675848 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.50 ($1.31).
Specifically, insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £1,953.58 ($2,380.96). In related news, insider Chanderpreet Duggal acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £15,600 ($19,012.80). Also, insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £1,953.58 ($2,380.96). Insiders bought a total of 205,960 shares of company stock valued at $22,132,865 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 118 ($1.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.95) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.58) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Centrica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 132 ($1.61).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.00. Centrica’s payout ratio is presently -2,307.69%.
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
