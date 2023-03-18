Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Buys £199,248.12 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Russell O’Brien purchased 184,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £199,248.12 ($242,837.44).

Centrica Stock Performance

LON:CNA opened at GBX 101.20 ($1.23) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -778.46, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 100.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 89.23. Centrica plc has a twelve month low of GBX 65.78 ($0.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 108.10 ($1.32).

Centrica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. Centrica’s payout ratio is presently -2,307.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centrica Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.95) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 118 ($1.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.58) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 132 ($1.61).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

