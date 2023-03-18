Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Buys £199,248.12 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Russell O’Brien purchased 184,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £199,248.12 ($242,837.44).
Centrica Stock Performance
LON:CNA opened at GBX 101.20 ($1.23) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -778.46, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 100.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 89.23. Centrica plc has a twelve month low of GBX 65.78 ($0.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 108.10 ($1.32).
Centrica Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. Centrica’s payout ratio is presently -2,307.69%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
