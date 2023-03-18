Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) CEO Jun Pei Sells 500,000 Shares

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) CEO Jun Pei sold 500,000 shares of Cepton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,454,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,825,304.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Cepton Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of Cepton stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. 1,573,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,154. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50. Cepton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market cap of $83.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of -0.18.
Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Cepton had a negative return on equity of 300.00% and a net margin of 126.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cepton, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.
