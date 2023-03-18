Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) CEO Jun Pei Sells 500,000 Shares

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) CEO Jun Pei sold 500,000 shares of Cepton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,454,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,825,304.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cepton Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Cepton stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. 1,573,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,154. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50. Cepton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market cap of $83.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of -0.18.

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Cepton had a negative return on equity of 300.00% and a net margin of 126.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cepton, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cepton

Cepton Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Cepton in the first quarter valued at $53,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cepton during the first quarter worth $1,178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cepton during the first quarter worth $1,058,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cepton during the first quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cepton during the first quarter worth $159,000. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

