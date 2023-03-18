Chariot (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Shares Down 1.2%

Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 144,369 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 46,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
Chariot Trading Down 1.2 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19.
About Chariot
Chariot Ltd. engages in the appraisal and development of gas assets, renewable energy to power mining projects, and green hydrogen projects. It operates through the following segments: Transitional Gas, Transitional Power, and Corporate. The company was founded by Adonis Pouroulis on August 13, 2007 and is headquartered in St.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chariot (OIGLF)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.