Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of GTLS traded down $14.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,080,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,744. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

