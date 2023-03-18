Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Receives $52.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.57.

CQP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,199,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $409,415,000 after purchasing an additional 964,036 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,250,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $173,465,000 after purchasing an additional 47,091 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,579,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,703,000 after buying an additional 1,171,872 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,105,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,848,000 after buying an additional 115,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 926,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,460,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

CQP opened at $43.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.71 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $62.08.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 108.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -738.08%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.